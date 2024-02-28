McEwen drills 121.5 g/t over 0.4 metre at Stock gold mine

McEwen Mining (TSX: MUX; NYSE: MUX) says gold resources are up 31% year-over-year at both the Stock West and Stock Main zones. The past-producing Stock mine is part of the company’s Fox complex near Timmins, Ont.

The mineralization has been traced at depth. Geological interpretation suggests that there are two principal plunging structures, and drilling along these structures accounts to about half the 31% increases in resources. Both structures remain highly prospective for additional growth, said McEwen.

The Stock East zone is also emerging as a potential new source of near-term production. Here are the true width highlights of the recent assays:

Hole SEZ24-86: 121.5 g/t gold over 0.4 metre

Hole SEZ24-84: 6.5 g/t gold over 10.2 metres

Hole SEZ24-88: 4.5 g/t gold over 10.4 metres

Infill drilling at the Stock East zone has intersected mineable widths and grades. Drilling has also identified two plunge directions at Stock East.

McEwen says the location of the Stock East zone is strategic for several reasons. It lies close to the splay point of the Nighthawk Lake fault, and such splays are known to be good traps for gold mineralization. It is located only 700 metres east of the existing Fox mill, and because it is shallow it could be quickly and relatively inexpensive to develop. The current drill program aims to upgrade most of the inferred mineralization to the indicated category and target the high-grade sections of the zone.

McEwen Mining produced 128,650 oz. of gold and 2.2 million oz. of silver in 2023 or 154,600 gold equivalent ounces. The Fox complex was responsible for producing 44,450 gold equivalent oz. or roughly 29% of the output.

