McFarlane cuts 148.37 g/t gold over 1.3 metres at High Lake, Ont.

McFarlane Lake Mining (NEO: MLM; OTCQB: MLMLF) has provided an update on the company's High Lake property in Ontario, near the Ontario and Manitoba border. To date, McFarlane has completed 42 holes totalling 9,217 metres and received assays for 21 holes.

Drilling in hole MLM-22-17 has intersected 148.37 g/t gold over 1.3 metres from 113.2 metres to 114.5 metres as measured in drill core length from surface, including 538 g/t gold over 0.3 metres. Visible gold was evident within this high-grade interval. This drill hole also includes a second intersection from 56 to 60.6 of 3.89 g/t gold over 4.6 metres. Hole MLHL-22-25, approximately 100 metres vertically below MLM-22-17, intersected 6.85 g/t gold over 2.97 metres, including 27.5 g/t gold over 0.60 metres.

"Our drilling results to date are identifying several high-grade mineralized trends that extend down to 300 metres below surface in the prospective Purdex zone at High Lake," said Bob Kusins, VP of geology at McFarlane.

"Clearly, gold mineralization extends beyond the historical intercepts below 100 metres, and ongoing drilling will help us define how extensive these trends continue about the current results," Kusins said.

The High Lake mineral property located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border. McFarlane holds the McMillan and Mongowin mineral property located 70 km west of Sudbury, which hosts the past-producing McMillan gold mine.

