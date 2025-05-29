McFarlane discovers high grade gold mineralization west of McMillan

McFarlane Lake Mining (CSE: MLM; OTCQB: MLMLF), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, announced results of recent exploration drilling at its McMillan mine property located approximately 70 km west of Sudbury, Ontario.

The company drilled Hole MLMM-25-09 in an unexplored area west of the McMillan mine to intersect several overlapping electro-magnetic plates (EM Plates) or geophysical anomalies.

Drill teams intersected three zones of mineralization returning 13.3 g/t gold over 2.60 metres within 8.5 g/t gold over 4.10 metres (zone 1), 32.9 g/t gold over 0.7 metres within 3.7 g/t gold over 7.25 metres (zone 2) and 5.1 g/t gold over 4.25 metres within 2.2 g/t gold over 16.05 metres (zone 3). The company has extended gold mineralization about eighty metres to the west (along strike) and at depth to the deepest intercept on the property at 530 metres from surface.

Mark Trevisiol, chairman and CEO of McFarlane Lake Mining, said: "Expanding the gold mineralization envelope is our near-term exploration goal, and we just achieved that, pushing it east, west and at depth. It just keeps getting bigger.”

Recent drilling highlights the importance of EM geophysics in locating gold at McMillan mine. Surveys of subsequent holes MLMM-25-09 and 11 identified additional EM geophysical plates for future exploration and resource drilling.

