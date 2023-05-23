McFarlane grows resource by 75% at High Lake gold property

McFarlane Lake Mining (NEO:MLM; OTC:MLMLF) has completed work to confirm the high-grade historical resources at its High Lake gold project. The High Lake property is located 45 km west of Kenora, Ont., and 150 km east of Winnipeg on the east side of the Ontario-Manitoba border. The non-compliant historical resource at High Lake was 270,000 tonnes averaging 5.49 g/t gold or 85,301 contained oz.

Thanks to recent drilling in the Purdex zone, the company increased its total resources by 75%. The updated 43-101-compliant report counted 45,800 oz. of gold in the indicated resource plus 96,200 oz. in the inferred resource. The indicated portion totaled 152,000 tonnes grading 9.38 g/t gold, and the inferred resource totaled 287,000 tonnes grading 10.43 g/t gold.

Highlights of the recent winter drilling program include 24.96 g/t gold over 14.9 metres (325 metres from surface), 148.37 g/t gold over 1.3 metres (107 metres from surface), and 9.2 g/t gold over 26.4 metres (280 metres downhole).

McFarlane also controls the West Hawk gold property, which has a non-compliant historical resource of 457,200 tonnes averaging 13.90 g/t gold or 204,292 contained oz. The company believes the two properties could be combined in a single operation.

More information about the Purdex zone at High Lake is posted on www.McFarlaneLakeMining.com.