Melkior reports highest grade gold interval at its Carscallen property

Melkior Resources (TSXV: MKR; OTC: MKRIF) reported it discovered a new high-grade zone as the result of its 1,200 metre (five-hole) winter drill program at its Carscallen gold property located about 25 kilometers west of the City of Timmins, Ontario.

Drilling teams focused on expanding the strike and down plunge of the N-S trend, 1010 gold-mineralized structural zone, and is located approximately 1 km southwest of the Shenkman zone, where the company previously identified 51.9 g/t gold over 3.7 metres and 23.5 g/t gold over eight metres.

The company presented the following highlights: DH MKR-24-002 intersected 77.4 g/t gold over 6.9 metres including 445 g/t gold over 1.2 metres at the 1010 South zone. Melkior officials have stated this represents a new high-grade gold discovery at depth of the 1010 South zone. This is the highest metal factor (534 g/t) intercept in the project's history. The company is in the process of planning follow-up holes to test the potential extensions of this high-grade intercept.

Company director Jim Deluce: "I am thrilled by this discovery and the work completed this past winter at Carscallen Property. These results, the highest ever at the property, not only demonstrate the continuity of the high-grade vein system along strike and down-dip with the best drill intersections attained to date, but also the potential that Carscallen holds when drilling new zones."

Deluce continued: "The newly discovered bonanza grade mineralization at the 1010 gold zone, together with our high-grade gold prospects at Zamzam, Jowsey and Shenkman gold showings, truly attest to the upside potential of the area for significant mineral discoveries. Our next step is to review the intercept in more detail to determine follow-up holes to expand on this high-grade intercept. We look forward to our next drill campaign as we continue to develop Carscallen."

More information is posted on www.Melkior.com.