Metallic Minerals calculates 18M silver equivalent oz. in Keno project in Yukon

By Marilyn Scales February 26, 2024 At 2:11 pm
Drilling at the Keno silver project in the Yukon. Credit: Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals (TSXV: MMG; OTCQB: MMNGF) has released its first resource estimate for its 100%-owned, high-grade Keno silver project in the Yukon. The combined underground and in-pit total resource estimate from four separate deposits (Formo, Fox, Caribou, and Homestake) comprises an inferred resource of 2.5 million tonnes at 223 g/t silver equivalent containing 18.2 million oz. of silver equivalent (9.8 million oz. of silver).

The company anticipates significant resource expansion with further drilling as each of these deposits are contained within 250 meters depth from surface and are open along strike in all directions and at depth where grades typically trend higher.

Metallic Minerals' land package covers the eastern portion of the Keno Hill district, along with sections on the western and southern sides. There are eight historical silver mines with some of the highest grades in the district and five that had average production grades above 5,000 g/t. The Keno silver project is comprised of the West, Central and East Keno target areas.

Metallic’s Keno project is adjacent to Hecla Mining’s (NYSE: HL) Keno Hill silver project, where four mines are in production.

See Metallic’s corporate presentation for more information on all three of the company’s projects at www.MMGsilver.com.

