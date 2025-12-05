Métis Nation-Saskatchewan endorses Denison’s mining plans

Denison Mines has announced the signing of an impact benefit agreement (IBA) with the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S), 13 MN–S Locals, and two MN–S Northern Regions. The agreement secures Métis support for Denison's Wheeler River project in northern Saskatchewan. Additionally, the parties have entered an exploration agreement covering Denison's activities within specific Métis regions.

MN–S President Glen McCallum praised Denison's early consultation efforts. He stated: "Denison Mines recognized its duty to consult with MN- S Regions, MN–S Locals, and communities on the Wheeler River project early in the planning stages. All parties have been negotiating since 2019. The MN–S commends Denison's commitment to environmental reclamation post-project and stability for citizens into the future. Today's IBA not only represents enormous economic opportunities for Métis families, but a milestone in our government's relationship with Denison and other industry partners."

David Cates, Denison's President and CEO, expressed gratitude to the Métis leadership, emphasizing the company's commitment to building a lasting relationship based on trust and respect. He noted that the agreements reflect progress and a shared commitment to incorporating Métis interests in the project's development.

Laura Burnouf, Regional Director of MN–S NR-1, highlighted the economic opportunities the partnership brings to the region, especially in light of current social challenges. Brennan Merasty, Regional Director of MN–S NR3, emphasized the significance of Métis involvement in the negotiations and the benefits the agreement will bring to their communities.

The IBA acknowledged the project's location within the Métis Homeland and outlined a framework for long-term cooperation. It includes commitments for benefit-sharing, environmental stewardship, and Métis participation in project monitoring. The separate exploration agreement extends the partnership to Denison's other projects in the region, ensuring Métis consent and support for future exploration activities.

More information is available at www.DenisonMines.com and www.MetisNationSk.com.