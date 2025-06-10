Metso expands mining services in British Columbia

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff June 9, 2025 At 8:25 pm
Metso expands its mining services into British Columbia. CREDIT: Metso.

Metso broke ground on June 4 for its new service centre in Prince George, British Columbia. Located in a significant mining region of Canada, the facility is designed to address growing customer needs, especially in copper and gold sectors. The centre will provide on-site inspections, service solutions, off-site repairs, and OEM-certified support. It is expected to become operational in early 2026.

Justin Ayotte, vice president of Canada sales and service, noted the positive reception of the investment decision announced in September 2024. He stated that the facility aims to enable quicker repairs, reduce turnaround times, and cut transportation distances. Ayotte emphasized Metso's goal to strengthen its local presence and provide reliable service in the industry.

The facility will handle various mining equipment, including crushers, grinders, screens, filters, flotation systems, slurry handling tools, and loading and hauling solutions. It will also include warehousing for spare and wear parts.

Between 2022 and 2025, Metso earned recognition as a Great Place to Work in Canada. The facility is expected to create jobs for professionals such as service engineers and technical specialists, contributing to the company’s workforce development.

Metso continues to expand its service capabilities globally to support its customers. Alongside the Prince George facility, the company plans to open a training centre in Mesa, Arizona, USA, and enhance service operations in North America by 2026.

More information is posted onwww.Metso.com.

