Metso expands support for Chile’s mining industry with new Antofagasta service centre

Metso has completed the expansion of its service centre in Antofagasta, Chile, reinforcing its ability to meet the challenges of an increasingly demanding mining industry. The expansion adds an additional 1,200 m² of operational capacity, totaling 4,800 m² of technical workspace.

Strategically located in the La Negra industrial district, at the heart of northern Chile’s mining area, the service centre has tripled its technical-commercial agreements in recent years, becoming a key strategic partner for major mining companies in the country. It is built to serve as a trusted partner in driving reliability, ensuring operational continuity, and optimizing costs for the country’s leading mining operations.

Leonardo Osorio, vice president of services project delivery for South America at Metso, said: “Our service centre in Antofagasta, which has been operational since 2013, has become a benchmark in technical support for large-scale mining in northern Chile. The expansion enables us to work on multiple critical pieces of equipment, reduce lead times and improve availability for our customers. The investment, which was announced in 2023, is a testament to our commitment to staying close to our customers and providing concrete solutions to the address the mining industry’s needs.”

Metso has expanded its service centre to include new infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology, enabling it to service large-scale equipment with greater speed, safety, and reliability.

The centre can now repair and refurbish large equipment such as HRC and HPGR (High Pressure Grinding Roll) units, Vertimill grinding technology, and HIG mills for mining customers. It also supports beneficiation and dewatering technologies, including filter plate pack services, and provides service capabilities for mining crushers, grinding mills, screens, and car dumpers.

As part of the expansion, Metso installed an overhead crane with a lifting capacity of up to 140 tons and a high-precision vertical lathe capable of handling parts up to five metres in diameter. The crane, one of the largest in South America, works alongside the vertical lathe to reduce equipment transport needs, decrease turnaround times, and support local service operations.

The Antofagasta service centre now offers reconditioning, repair, assembly, and parts manufacturing services, all adhering to strict OEM standards. Its emphasis on quality and safety has resulted in milestones such as completing 100 screen repairs without accidents.

With an extensive global network of over 3,700 field service professionals and more than 140 service locations across six continents, Metso provides customers worldwide with installation, commissioning, inspection, and maintenance services.