Metso Outotec launches Filter Optimizer for improved performance, energy use

Metso Outotec has introduced an innovative Filter Optimizer to further boost the performance of its Larox PF filter in the mining and chemical industry processes. The game-changing Filter Optimizer improves the PF filter’s performance by enabling more precise control over the solid/liquid separation process. The new optimizer stabilizes the effect of upstream process variations, provides tools for improved process control and reduces the need for manual intervention.

In mining processes, the Filter Optimizer complements Metso Outotec’s other advanced control solutions for concentrator plants – the Grinding Optimizer, Flotation Optimizer and Thickener Optimizer.

The Filter Optimizer allows for automatic adjustment of filtration as well as pressing and air drying setpoints based on filter performance. Compressed air usage is optimized in the controlled air-drying sequence, resulting in optimized energy consumption.

“The new Filter Optimizer automatically adjusts the filter’s process performance, adapting to upstream process variations. Instead of relying on manual moisture sampling and cake-weight monitoring, new setpoints are calculated on the go and adjusted automatically,” Leena Tanttu, senior manager, process and testing of filters at Metso Outotec, explained in a release.

Thanks to the optimizer’s remote connectivity, rapid OEM expert support is available for fine-tuning of the system parameters and further optimization of performance. An integrated historical database increases process visibility and provides a powerful tool for performance evaluation.

Key benefits of the Metso Outotec Filter Optimizer include:

Maximized productivity with optimized filter cycle;

Optimized energy consumption;

Consistent residual cake moisture;

Flexible filter operation and control under changing process conditions and

Improved process visibility.

Metso Outotec is a leading developer and supplier of solid/liquid separation solutions for the process industries utilizing wet processing. In addition to filters, Metso Outotec provides a full scope of services for filters, including process optimization services, optimizer performance reporting, annual on-site maintenance visits, remote and on-site support.

