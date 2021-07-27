Metso Outotec launches thickening, clarifying solutions

Metso Outotec is introducing a comprehensive portfolio of thickening and clarifying solutions to achieve new levels of operational reliability and performance in […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 27, 2021 At 2:20 pm
The Metso Outotec IPS 02 Hi-Res thickener.

Metso Outotec is introducing a comprehensive portfolio of thickening and clarifying solutions to achieve new levels of operational reliability and performance in minerals and metals processing. The solutions continue to set the industry standard with state-of-the-art high-rate thickeners, high-compression thickeners, paste thickeners, inclined plate settlers, and clarifiers. 

The solutions feature a sustainable design and capabilities to provide safe and reliable operations. They also comply with the highest safety standards, are easy to operate and maintain, and can easily be combined with complementary automation offering to improve performance by controlling key variables of the thickening process.

All Metso Outotec thickeners and clarifiers are supported by a global network of service experts to ensure that maximum efficiency is continuously delivered by the equipment and plants. Available services include everything from comprehensive onsite tailings management audits, engineering, spare and wear parts, maintenance services, and remote operation capabilities.

Discover more about Metso Outotec thickening and clarification solutions at  www.MOGroup.com.

