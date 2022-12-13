Metso Outotec Metrics extended to cover stationary crushers

Metso Outotec is now offering a digital expansion that covers stationary crushers and NW Rapid equipment. The expanded Metrics, a remote monitoring solution, offers connectivity to support aggregate contractors and quarries with their crushing and screening process.

Metrics helps customers to optimize their process, allowing them to see how changes implemented at their site have impacted their operations.

Metso Outotec’s Metrics enables new types of lifecycle services contracts by integrating digital offerings to continuously improve the efficiency of customer processes. The new remote monitoring solution brings more uptime, capacity and performance, and this supports improved operational efficiency and brings multiple sustainability benefits. Being more efficient and having a higher utilization rate enhances sustainability.

While newer machines come equipped with Metrics, legacy equipment can in most cases be modernized to integrate digital connectivity with a retrofit kit. In the first phase, the retrofit kit is available for a wide range of track and wheel-mounted units, crushers and screens.

“We want to support our customers in reaching the full potential of their production plants by switching to a higher gear when it comes to performance. ‘Commit to understanding’ is the crucial first step towards achieving an optimized plant, and we want to be there every step of the way,” says Heikki Laxell, director, value selling development at Metso Outotec.

For more information, visit www.Mogroup.com.