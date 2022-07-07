Metso Outotec to deliver SAG, ball mills to First Quantum’s copper mine in Zambia

First Quantum Minerals has awarded an order to Metso Outotec for two very large horizontal grinding mills for the company’s Kansanshi copper mine expansion in Zambia. The mine, located near Solwezi in the northwestern province of Zambia, is amongst the largest copper mines in the world and the largest in Africa. The company is currently working on a further expansion, including a standalone 25 million t/y processing.

The delivery includes both a ball and a SAG (semi-autogenous grinding) mill. The mills are part of the Planet Positive Premier line with a total installed power of 50 MW. To meet the need for efficient replacement of the lining systems, as well as ensuring a long wear life, the ball mill will be equipped with the Metso Outotec Megaliner, and the SAG mill will be equipped with Metso Outotec metallic mill lining and a high-performance discharge system.

Metso Outotec grinding mills provide advanced user-friendly operations, main bearing systems, high availability and ease of maintenance.

