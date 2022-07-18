Metso Outotec to supply plant equipment to Kamoa Copper in DRC

Kamoa Copper has selected Metso Outotec to supply key concentrator plant equipment to the company’s copper mining complex expansion in the Democratic […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 18, 2022 At 2:50 pm
HIGmill grinding mills. Credit: Metso Outotec

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Kamoa Copper has selected Metso Outotec to supply key concentrator plant equipment to the company’s copper mining complex expansion in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The value of the order, which is not disclosed, has been booked in Metso's second quarter 2022 orders received.

Metso Outotec’s scope of delivery consists of Planet Positive processing equipment, including energy efficient HIGmill regrind mills with polyurethane wear linings. The delivery also includes Larox PF 60 Series concentrate filters and TankCell flotation cells for the efficient recovery of valuables.

“One of the key missions for Kamoa Copper is to implement low-carbon technology to advance sustainable production of copper. Metso Outotec’s Planet Positive offering supports our customer’s ambition, allowing us to be a true partner for positive change,” said Charles Ntsele, VP minerals sales for Metso Outotec in Africa.

Recently, Metso Outotec was awarded an order from First Quantum Minerals for both a ball and a SAG (semi-autogenous grinding) mill for its proposed expansion of the Kansanshi copper mine in Zambia.

Kamoa Copper is 39.6% owned by Canada's Ivanhoe Mines, 39.6% by China's Zijin Mining and 20% by the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read more about Metso Outotec's offering for the mining industry on the company's website.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

May 10 2022 - Sep 30 2022
Mine Planning and Design Series – Whittle, Surpac, MineSched, Gems, and Simulia Isight Training
Aug 22 2022 - Aug 24 2022
Global Meet on Power and Energy Engineering
Aug 22 2022 - Aug 24 2022
Global Meet on Power and Energy Engineering
Aug 25 2022 - Aug 27 2022
Global Meet on Magnetism and Magnetic Materials

Related Posts