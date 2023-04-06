Metso Outotec’s Trellex GS offers customization and durability

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff April 6, 2023 At 2:11 pm
Metso Outotec’s Trellex GS is the latest in its lineup of media screeners. Metso Outotech photo

The Trellex GS is the latest in Metso Outotec’s line up of media screening panels. The modular screening media with a knock-in system available in both rubber and polyurethane. It is designed to offer longer wear life with easier change-outs and increased uptime and safety. 

“The rubber and polyurethane compounds are unique,” said Adrian Wood, vice president, regional sales support, screening business line, Metso Outotec. Adding that the flexible materials are “unbeatable” in fighting blinding and pegging. 

The Trellex comes with customized rubber quality to prevent blocking and fire and to maximize wear life and is built with adaptable sizing options. Layout of the screen deck can be modified to adapt to changing conditions. 

“Trellex GS is an important addition to Metso Outotec’s screening media portfolio and complements our goal to develop easy-to-use screening modules, which makes a sustainable difference to the customer’s screening process,” said Wood. 

Learn more about the Trellex GS panel and Metso’s other screening media solutions on the company’s website, MoGroup.com.

