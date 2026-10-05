Metso wins $26M thickener modernization order in Chile

Metso's SCD split ring series design. Credit: Metso

Metso (HEL: METSO) has signed an agreement to provide a comprehensive thickener modernization for a customer site in Chile.

Valued at around €16 million (C$25.56 million), Metso says the deal is one of the largest it has ever received for thickener modernizations. The full order was booked in Q3 of 2026.

“Modernizing existing thickeners is an effective way to increase process performance and meet growing production demands while maximizing the value of installed assets,” said Benjamin Lhorente, Metso’s vice-president of sales in Chile and Argentina. “The project will support one of Chile's large-scale mining operations in meeting future production requirements while maximizing the value of existing infrastructure.”

The order’s scope includes retrofitting three Metso high-rate thickeners with two new Metso’s SCD 4000 drives, new mechanisms and a redesigned high performing feed system. The company says upgrades are designed to maximize equipment use for changing conditions while improving water recovery.

“The collaboration underscores Metso’s role as a trusted solutions partner, advances the adoption of Metso Plus technologies and reinforces strong customer relationships in the region,” added Felipe Bañados, Metso’s director of product sales support for dewatering technology. “We believe this modernization project will set a new industry benchmark for thickener performance, enabling more sustainable and productive mining operations.”