MICA launches cross-Canada call for project proposals

The Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) launched a cross-Canada call for proposals for high-impact, innovative clean technologies for the mining industry. The organization has a mandate to provide funding for such projects.

Proposals are sought in four technical areas: how to increase mine production at lower costs; how to reduce mining energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; how to implement smart, autonomous mining systems; and how to reduce environmental risk and long-term liabilities.

MICA will invest in made-in-Canada solution to commercialize new late-stage mining technologies and accelerate the number and scales of small-to-medium enterprises engaged in mining.

The MICA network was launched in November 2021 with an investment of $40 million from the federal government. It is expected to support the creation of 900 jobs and at least 12 new businesses, in part by introducing innovative non-mining technologies to the industry and vice versa.

The deadline for proposals is March 7, 2022. Application guidelines and forms are available at www.MICANetwork.ca/call-for-proposal-1/.