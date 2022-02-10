MICA launches cross-Canada call for project proposals

The Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) launched a cross-Canada call for proposals for high-impact, innovative clean technologies for the mining industry. The […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff February 10, 2022 At 1:13 pm
MICA is looking for innovative mining projects. Credit: Morsa Images/iStock.

Topics

Regions

Tags

The Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) launched a cross-Canada call for proposals for high-impact, innovative clean technologies for the mining industry. The organization has a mandate to provide funding for such projects.

Proposals are sought in four technical areas: how to increase mine production at lower costs; how to reduce mining energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; how to implement smart, autonomous mining systems; and how to reduce environmental risk and long-term liabilities.

MICA will invest in made-in-Canada solution  to commercialize new late-stage mining technologies and accelerate the number and scales of small-to-medium enterprises engaged in mining.

The MICA network was launched in November 2021 with an investment of $40 million from the federal government. It is expected to support the creation of 900 jobs and at least 12 new businesses, in part by introducing innovative non-mining technologies to the industry and vice versa.

The deadline for proposals is March 7, 2022. Application guidelines and forms are available at www.MICANetwork.ca/call-for-proposal-1/.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 23 2022 - Feb 23 2022
Responsible Mining: where is the industry at today?
Mar 14 2022 - Mar 15 2022
Battery Tech USA 2022
Mar 28 2022 - Mar 29 2022
EV Battery Recycling & Reuse 2022
Apr 06 2022 - Apr 06 2022
Reimagine Mining – Water Management

Related Posts