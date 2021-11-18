MICA launches national network of mining innovation

The Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) launched its Canada-wide network on Nov. 17. Headquartered in Sudbury, Ont., it will connect regional networks to become a collaborative, national innovation ecosystem under the leadership of the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI).

"A primary objective of the MICA network is to increase the number, scale and market reach of Canadian mining SMEs, producing high-tech solutions to accelerate the low-carbon transition." Douglas Morrison, CEMI president and CEO and MICA network director.

As the move for all industries toward net zero accelerates, MICA will speed the development and commercialization of innovative autonomous and clean technologies for the mining sector. This initiative is expected to extend the operational lives of existing mines and reduce the time it takes to bring new mineral deposits into production, making Canada a global leader in sustainable mining as well as cleantech development.

“MICA will connect regional mining clusters to cross-sector innovation centres across the country to create a national network, allowing mining companies access to the mining innovation ecosystem in one place,” CEMI and MICA chair Marianne Matichuk said.

Four technical themes will be developed: 1) increase mine production at lower cost; 2) reduce mining energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions; 3) implement smart, autonomous mining systems, and 4) reduce environmental risk and long-term liabilities. Funding will be made available to eligible MICA members to explore these areas.

MICA will reach its goals with the support of major partners The Bradshaw Research Initiative for Minerals and Mining (B.C.), InnoTech Alberta, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, MaRS (Ontario), Groupe MISA (Quebec) and the College of the North Atlantic (Newfoundland). The federal government is also supporting the network through its Strategic Innovation Fund.

Learn more at www.MICANetwork.ca.