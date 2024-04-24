MICA sees big opportunities in small-scale mining

MICA (Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator) has released a report seeking input about the opportunities afforded by small-scale mining projects for Canadians. This is of particular importance as Canada transitions to sustainable power sources that demand large amounts of critical minerals.

MICA points to a pair of key takeaways from the report.

First, there is an abundance of small, high-grade critical mineral deposits that are currently overlooked as a source of supply. A changing technology landscape can change these uneconomic deposits into viable ones.

Second, off-the-shelf modular and flexible technologies are emerging at a rapid pace, bringing with them a paradigm shift that enables small-scale mining. These technologies are adaptable, scalable, and come with a significantly smaller environmental footprint than traditional mining.

The definitions included in the report will be a useful starting point. For example, “small-scale mining” is defined as having a short mine life, annual ore production below 125,000 tonnes, minimal labour needs, modular or flexible equipment, low capital costs, early returns on investment, and minimal reclamation costs.

The report includes a portion of the database used in the study. Small-scale deposits from the major mining provinces and territories have been included. Some junior names will be familiar to CMJ readers, other will not. Looking at the list will be informative, and readers might find their knowledge of these projects to be valuable.

MICA is seeking solutions from the people in the mining sector that could be used in a small-scale mining operation. Readers’ solutions can be shared on this link.

The report, Economic and Social Impact Potential of Small-Scales Mining in Canada, was prepared with the help of Common Good Mining. It is available by clicking here or go to the MICA website at www.MICANetwork.ca.