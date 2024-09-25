Military Metals acquires past-producing antimony mine in Nova Scotia

By Marilyn Scales September 25, 2024 At 1:14 pm
Military Metals (CSE: MILI; OTC Pink: MILIF) plans to purchase a former antimony mine in Nova Scotia. The agreement covers a series of mineral claims referred to as West Gore. Historical drilling returned grades as high as 10.6 g/t gold and 3.4% antimony over 7.1 metres.

"Antimony has experienced a recent price increase primarily due to supply constraints, including China imposing export restrictions,” said Scott Eldridge, CEO of Military Metals.

“Numerous countries have included antimony on their critical metals list given its strategic importance to military activity, in addition to consumption in fire retardants, solar energy and nuclear power plants," he added.

The West Gore mine was in production from 1882 to 1939. The project consists of four exploration licences covering 585 ha in Nova Scotia. The property includes an underground mine and stockpiles of mineralized antimony and gold by-products.

