Mine reclamation awards – Teck, Imperial, Centerra on top

The B.C. Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation (TRCR) wrapped up its annual conference in September with recognition of the top mine reclamation projects in British Columbia.

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A/TECK.B; NYSE:TECK) won the coal mining category award for its use of uphill contouring to re-slope waste rock at the Coal Mountain mine near Sparwood. The project stabilized the spoils without impacting undisturbed or reclaimed downslope areas.

Imperial Metals (TSX:III) Mount Polley mine and habitat remediation working group won the Jack McDonald reclamation award for work done at Hazeltine and Edney creeks following the breach of the Mount Polley copper mine tailings dam in 2014. The projects included the installation of trout and salmon habitat, and Coho salmon and other species have returned to the waterways. In addition, the affected Quesnel Lake shoreline has been cleaned up, revegetated, and salmon spawning gravel has been installed. Extensive revegetation of forested and riparian areas involved the planting of more than 800,000 native trees and shrubs.

Centerra Gold (TSX: CG; NYSE: CGAU) won the metals mining award. The Mount Milligan mine and Chu Cho environmental project collected native seeds and propagated them at a local nursery with a team of northern B.C.-based companies, educational institutions, and professionals. Indigenous cultural values helped identify target species that were used in reclamation.

Orca Sand and Gravel received the sand and gravel award for its ongoing progressive reclamation efforts at the Orca quarry near Port McNeill as demonstrated by the reclamation of a sediment storage facility and its engagement with the Kwakiutl First Nation and ‘Namgis First Nation to adapt planting prescriptions based on feedback from community members.

TRCR announced its 2023 Jake McDonald memorial scholarship winners: Lori Clyde of Thompson Rivers University, Jeremiah DuBovis at University of Northern British Columbia, and Angus Ball also at UNBC.

The Tony Milligan book award went to Tim Poulton and Colleen Hughes for their paper “Copper Mountain mine Wolfe Creek fish habitat offsetting plan effectiveness monitoring.”

