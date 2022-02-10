MineHub, Sumitomo accelerate digitalization of mining and metals supply chains

MineHub Technologies (TSXV: MHUB; OTC: MHUBF) and Sumitomo are collaborating with the shared goal of bringing efficiency, transparency and responsibility to industrial […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff February 10, 2022 At 1:11 pm
The MineHub blockchain platform makes tracking and tracing industrial supply chains. Credit: MineHub Technologies.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

MineHub Technologies (TSXV: MHUB; OTC: MHUBF) and Sumitomo are collaborating with the shared goal of bringing efficiency, transparency and responsibility to industrial supply chains, with an initial focus on mining and metals.

Sumitomo and MineHub have been in discussions since 2020 and have been closely collaborating on product development since then. Under the partnership, the companies will continue to expand the MineHub core platform services with innovative solutions and value propositions. Sumitomo will promote the MineHub platform and solutions to its vast network of suppliers, customers and partners across the globe. MineHub will move to incorporate its existing presence in Japan and expand its operations there further in order to support its growing market presence.

The partnership will enable Sumitomo and its customers and suppliers to use the MineHub platform to unlock value through digitalization. This includes for instance operational cost savings, emissions reduction, supply chain resilience and working capital optimization.

Find out more about or request a demonstration of the MineHub blockchain platform at www.MineHub.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 23 2022 - Feb 23 2022
Responsible Mining: where is the industry at today?
Mar 14 2022 - Mar 15 2022
Battery Tech USA 2022
Mar 28 2022 - Mar 29 2022
EV Battery Recycling & Reuse 2022
Apr 06 2022 - Apr 06 2022
Reimagine Mining – Water Management

Related Posts