MineHub, Sumitomo accelerate digitalization of mining and metals supply chains

MineHub Technologies (TSXV: MHUB; OTC: MHUBF) and Sumitomo are collaborating with the shared goal of bringing efficiency, transparency and responsibility to industrial supply chains, with an initial focus on mining and metals.

Sumitomo and MineHub have been in discussions since 2020 and have been closely collaborating on product development since then. Under the partnership, the companies will continue to expand the MineHub core platform services with innovative solutions and value propositions. Sumitomo will promote the MineHub platform and solutions to its vast network of suppliers, customers and partners across the globe. MineHub will move to incorporate its existing presence in Japan and expand its operations there further in order to support its growing market presence.

The partnership will enable Sumitomo and its customers and suppliers to use the MineHub platform to unlock value through digitalization. This includes for instance operational cost savings, emissions reduction, supply chain resilience and working capital optimization.

Find out more about or request a demonstration of the MineHub blockchain platform at www.MineHub.com.