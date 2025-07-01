Minelab unveils the Gold Monster 2000

Gold detector promises to deliver more precision and depth

Minelab has launched the Gold Monster 2000, a fully automatic gold detector designed to deliver more precision, greater depth, and increased gold retrieval in all soil conditions. Retailing at USD $1,799, the Gold Monster 2000 targets both experienced gold prospectors and individuals looking to achieve remarkable results in the field.

Since its inception in 1985, Minelab has led the global market in providing metal-detecting technologies for gold prospecting, treasure hunting, and landmine clearance. By investing in research and development and prioritizing innovative design, Minelab has established itself as a prominent manufacturer of handheld metal detector products.

Minelab launches a powerful new metal detector for deeper, more accurate gold finds.

Minelab incorporates multi-au technology, its hybrid detection engine, to combine VLF sensitivity with pulse induction ground-condition versatility, enabling effective performance across diverse soil types. This proprietary technology optimizes gold detection by targeting fine gold at greater depths in mineralized soil, increasing efficiency and maximizing yields.

Minelab's Gold Monster 2000.

The Echo Wave audio system enhances signal clarity and distinguishes gold signals from hot rocks, rubbish, or background noise without compromising target depth. On-screen, the Gold Chance Indicator shifts towards probable gold or ferrous targets, providing immediate visual feedback to support faster and more confident digging decisions.

Users manage sensitivity with 10 manual control levels and an advanced automatic mode that continuously adjusts in real time. The Easy-Trak and Quick-Trak Ground Balance systems adapt seamlessly to changing soil conditions, ensuring uninterrupted detection.

Minelab designed the Gold Monster 2000 for portability, equipping it with a lightweight, collapsible carbon-fibre shaft system that ensures durability and easy transport in remote terrain. Users can deploy the system immediately upon arrival in the field.

Minelab incorporated groundbreaking multi-au technology into the Gold Monster 2000, combining simultaneous multi-frequency VLF sensitivity with pulse induction ground-handling versatility to ensure optimal performance across various soil types. The echo wave audio system clarifies tones, allowing users to distinguish real targets from background noise, hot rocks, or rubbish with ease.

The device delivers real-time visual guidance with its gold chance indicator, which shows the probability of gold or ferrous targets. Coupled with a comprehensive target ID range from 0 to 99, these features enable users to make faster and more informed digging decisions. Its easy-trak and quick-trak systems seamlessly adjust ground balancing to ensure uninterrupted detection in changing soil conditions.

The Gold Monster 2000 allows users to operate with flexibility by offering 10 manual sensitivity levels and two automatic modes that continuously adapt settings in real time. Users can select from three tailored detection modes designed for different soil types, ensuring maximum sensitivity in mineralised, conductive, and mild conditions. Its wide frequency range of 12 to 75 kHz enables users to detect small gold particles near the surface and larger targets at greater depths without switching devices.

Explorer using the new Minelab Gold Monster 2000 gold detector.

Minelab engineered the detector for rugged terrains, equipping it with a lightweight and collapsible telescopic shaft made of durable carbon-fibre and fibreglass materials.

The company has projected it will be available in September 2025.

More information is posted on www.MineLab.com.