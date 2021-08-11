Minerva delivers AI results for Triumph’s Freegold Mountain project

Minerva Intelligence (TSXV: MVAI), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on knowledge engineering, has delivered the results of geochemical analysis for the Freegold Mountain gold-copper project, owned by Triumph Gold (TSXV: TIG).

The Freegold Mountain property is located approximately 200 km northwest of Whitehorse and 70 km northwest of Carmacks, Yukon. The project has with three significant deposits, including the Nucleus gold deposit, Revenue copper-gold-molybdenum-silver deposit, and Tinta Hill polymetallic vein system, as well as numerous other gold showings.

Minerva utilized both DRIVER, the company's cutting-edge AI software, and K-Means cluster analysis to evaluate the multi-element drilling data to enhance understanding of Triumph's Nucleus and Revenue deposits.

At the Nucleus deposit, DRIVER revealed new vectors to gold and copper mineralization not characterized in the current mineral resource, delivering superior exploration models and a path forward for resource expansion.

At the Revenue deposit, DRIVER has identified under-evaluated areas at the northeast and southern contacts of the intrusive breccia providing drill-ready exploration targets.

In the Revenue-Nucleus area, K-Means cluster analysis highlighted semi-quantitative alteration styles allowing for robust modeling and vectoring toward zones of high-grade mineralization.

Minerva says multi-element zones identified through DRIVER can be evaluated with respect to relevant lithologies and structures. A key outcome is that potential exploration vectors can be identified from a company's exploration data relying on cost effective computer reasoning. Minerva's cognitive reasoning platform then compares identified elemental associations to hundreds of past and present mines throughout the world, identifying those most like a client's targets, which can serve as reliable models upon which geologists can confidently develop their exploration and/or development strategies.

More information on Minerva's DRIVER can be found at https://MinervaIntelligence.com/DRIVER.