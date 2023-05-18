Minera Panama adopts Fatigue Science’s Readi system

Minera Panama, a subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals (TSX: FM), has adopted the Readi predictive fatigue management technology of Fatigue Science. The […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 18, 2023 At 12:59 pm
To manage employee fatigue, Minera Panama (a subsidiary of First Quantum) chose the Readi system from Fatigue Science. First Quantum Minerals photo

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Minera Panama, a subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals (TSX: FM), has adopted the Readi predictive fatigue management technology of Fatigue Science. The system is used site-wide at the Cobre Panama copper mine  in Central America.

"We are excited to implement Readi to protect all of our operators at Cobre Panama from the risks of fatigue," says Edwin Salazar, mine production manager. "After successfully evaluating the platform on site, we are confident that adopting Readi in mine operations and tailings management facilities will enhance the safety and productivity of our workforce at Cobre Panama."

Readi serves as a daily operational tool for supervisor decision-making, informing critical decisions regarding break assignment and, in exceptional cases of fatigue, task reassignment to a less fatigued operator. It also serves as a system of record for operational fatigue data, bringing quantifiable insight into fatigue levels at the mine over time. Around 4,000 individuals work in safety-sensitive mining operations at Cobre Panama.

Readi relies on the scientifically-validated SAFTE biomathematical model and machine learning algorithms to generate personalized fatigue predictions. It then provides shift supervisors with tailored fatigue predictions for each operator on their crew, pushed to their mobile device at the beginning of every shift.

Readi is the world’s leading fatigue management information system, and in recent years has become known as the standard for "predictive" fatigue management. The U.S. National Safety Council recently awarded Readi the 2022 Safety Innovation Award for its contributions to the development of new best practices that effectively reduce safety incidents and increase mine productivity.

Although Readi doesn't require the use of wearables, the devices will allow operators to receive on-wrist fatigue alerts, alongside the alerts given to supervisors. Wearables also improve the accuracy of fatigue predictions by supplying sleep data for the system to securely and confidentially analyze. Sleep data are not shared by default.

For more information about Redi, visit www.FatigueScience.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 29 2023 - May 30 2023
BATTERY MINERALS & SUPPLY CHAIN 2023
Jun 06 2023 - Jun 08 2023
Canadian Mining Expo
Jun 12 2023 - Jun 12 2023
International Summit on Magnetism and Magnetic Materials
Jun 15 2023 - Jun 17 2023
International Summit on Environmental Science and Engineering

Related Posts