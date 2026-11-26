Mineros' Hemco operation in Nicaragua. Credit: Mineros

Mineros (TSX: MSA) has secured $250 million (C$356.11 million) in credit facilities through two subsidiaries to support its projects in Nicaragua and Chile. The stock rose.

The Colombia-based gold producer says its Swiss subsidiary has secured a $150 million syndicated credit facility arranged by Banco BTG Pactual's Cayman branch. Separately, Hemco Mineros Nicaragua secured a $100 million credit facility with Banco de América Central.

“The execution of these credit facilities demonstrates Mineros’ ability to access funding sources that support our growth strategy,” said Natalia Correa, Mineros’ CFO. “Having committed funding available provides us with greater financial flexibility to advance our projects and address our investment priorities in a timely and disciplined manner.”

Mineros shares rose 2.72% to C$7.19 apiece Thursday afternoon in Toronto. Its trading price has fluctuated between C$5.14 and C$10.43 over the past six months.

Financing terms

Both facilities have a five-year term. Amounts drawn will bear interest at Term SOFR plus an additional 4.975% each year. Mineros can draw on the facilities, in whole or in part, during the first year.

Mineros says the principal will be repaid in eight instalments, beginning 18 months after closing.

Project outlook

The financing comes as Mineros advances two key growth projects in Nicaragua and Chile.

In Nicaragua, Mineros is preparing its Porvenir polymetallic project for a potential construction decision by early 2027. In Chile, it is advancing the La Pepa gold project in the Maricunga belt, where a 7,000-metre exploration campaign is expected to begin in December.

The news also follows Mineros’ recent acquisition of AngloGold Ashanti’s (NYSE: AU) shelved La Colosa gold project in Colombia.