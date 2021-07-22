Tech Soft 3D provides graphics engine for visualization of complex data in MineRP platform

Tech Soft 3D, the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits, says that its HOOPS Visualize serves as the graphics engine for the MineRP platform, delivering powerful 3-D visualization capabilities across MineRP's entire solution, a single integrated workspace for mine planning and execution. The sophisticated platform enables mining companies to easily visualize very large and complex geological models, providing users with insights that guide better decisions.

Instead of adding more tools, Tech Soft 3D’s integration platform solves the complex problems that standalone mining applications cannot.

Coming up with a viable way to understand an orebody and its potential financial value, plan the mining and excavation, and execute the job requires generating and bringing together large amounts of data about the mineral resource being mined. As an example, geological block models, which can often be massive in size, are one of the most critical pieces of data for making an informed decision about where to dig.

MineRP's key innovation has been to integrate these masses – sometimes terabytes – of geological data with other datasets from mine planning, design, and scheduling to ERP systems, IoT systems, and other systems required to run a modern mine.

To enable customers to bring together and spatially visualize, analyze, and even animate disconnected datasets within its MineRP Platform, the company chose HOOPS Visualize which powers advanced graphics in hundreds of engineering applications around the globe, enabling the delivery of stunning 3-D graphics.

Tech Soft 3D has standardized HOOPS Visualize across the entire MineRP platform; no other graphics technology is used.

By using HOOPS Visualize in the MineRP stack, a customer can look at their mine, quickly identify the low-grade and high-grade areas, and then decide where they want to focus their extraction efforts. For example, in response to changing commodity prices or product demand, they might want to only target specific areas of the mineral reserve which will yield the optimal ore for the current market demand. Alternately, they might want to examine overbreaks and underbreaks: areas that they shouldn't have mined into at all and areas where they didn't mine enough and left some of the valuable ore behind. All this kind of rich information becomes very actionable for mining companies when it is brought together and visualized.

Developers interested in exploring the capabilities of the HOOPS Visualize API can download a demo, or build a prototype by requesting a free 60-day evaluation.

Tech Soft's toolkit products power nearly 500 unique applications. For more information, visit www.TechSoft3D.com.