Miners freed: 60-hour ordeal ends at Red Chris Mine

Three drillers are safe after being trapped for over 60 hours at Newmont’s Red Chris mine in northern B.C. The workers were […]
By Joseph Quesnel July 25, 2025 At 11:14 am
Newmont’s Red Chris mine. Credit: Newmont

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Three drillers are safe after being trapped for over 60 hours at Newmont's Red Chris mine in northern B.C. The workers were successfully brought to the surface Thursday night, Newmont reported.

The drillers, identified as Kevin Coumbs, Darien Maduke, and Jesse Chubaty, had consistent access to food, water, and ventilation in a refuge chamber after two rockfalls cut off access Tuesday morning.

Newmont confirmed a path was cleared through the original access tunnel to reach the trapped miners. BC's Ministry of Mines are to conduct investigation. The mine safety said they were able to determine a safe plan to the refuge chamber.

Newmont CEO Tom Palmer stated that learnings will be shared across the broader mining industry after the ordeal.

The remote-controlled scoop was used to remove some rock.

The mining site is located on Tahltan Nation territory, 420 km west of Fort Nelson, B.C. They are diamond drillers. Newmont began mining underground in 2019. They were half a kilometre past the affected zone before the first rock fell.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 04 2025 - Aug 06 2025
Global Summit on Metallurgical Engineering and Mineral Processing
Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25

Related Posts