Minerva’s DRIVER software wins Axora challenge

Vancouver’s Minerva Intelligence, an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining, announced […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 14, 2021 At 1:14 pm
Minerva’s prize-winning DRIVER software can save tens of thousands of dollars when exploration drilling. Credit: Integra Resources.

Topics

Regions

Companies

Vancouver’s Minerva Intelligence, an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining, announced the company has won Axora’s Global Cost-Saving Technology Challenge. The competition was launched earlier this year to discover new digital solutions for the metals and mining industries and promised to identify the solution that would best deliver rapid benefits, including full payback, within 12 months.

Minerva held off competitors with its AI-powered platform, DRIVER, which analyzes multi-element data to simulate the 3-D distribution and overlap of all the elements in a drilling dataset, where typically millions to tens of millions is spent on drilling.

DRIVER does this by employing machine learning-based statistical algorithms to automate the process of turning sparse drilling data into complete 3-D block models. DRIVER is fast, accurate and comprehensive, automatically generating 3-D block models of an entire drilling dataset within minutes, allowing decisions on them to be made quickly.

“It was an extremely close competition, but the judges unanimously agreed to award Minerva Intelligence’s DRIVER the first prize because its business case was so compelling,” said Dr. Nick Mayhew, chief commercial officer at Axora. “Minerva was able to demonstrate how its platform could save $75,000 upwards per drilling hole that you don’t drill, typically saving many times the cost of the solution, providing a hard cash saving together with time-to-completion advantages and a relatively simple deployment model.”

The competition’s judging panel included experts from Boston Consulting Group’s Digital Ventures and other key companies and organizations across the technology, oil and gas, and mining and metals sectors. Minerva’s winning cost saving solution will be onboarded onto the Axora marketplace and its digital marketing program, which drives demand for solutions like this one with mining companies all over the world.

More information about DRIVER can be found at www.MinervaIntelligence.com/DRIVER.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 11 2021 - Oct 15 2021
Sampling Theory, Sampling Practices, and their Economic Impact
Oct 19 2021 - Oct 20 2021
Battery Tech 2021
Oct 20 2021 - Oct 22 2021
Project Management for Mining
Nov 13 2021 - Nov 20 2021
ALTA 2021 Nickel-Cobalt-Copper, Uranium-REE, Gold-PM, In Situ Recovery, Lithium & Battery Technology Conference & Exhibition

Related Posts