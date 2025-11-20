MINEXCHANGE to rock Salt Lake City this February

The Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) announced the return of MINEXCHANGE to Salt Lake City, Utah from February 22-25, 2026. This annual gathering brought together the industry's foremost leaders and innovators, combining technical excellence with real-world collaboration.

The MINEXCHANGE 2026 SME Annual Conference and Expo attracted thousands of professionals, students, and exhibitors. Attendees engaged in over 100 technical sessions covering all aspects of the industry, participated in numerous networking opportunities, and explored an Expo Hall featuring 590 unique exhibitors. The event also included student competitions, poster contests, and a highly anticipated awards ceremony.

The conference presented a compelling keynote session and a lineup of expert luncheon speakers. Its technical program, unrivaled in depth and breadth of information, showcased the exciting future of mining. Key topics included critical conversations on mineral exploration, cutting-edge water management strategies, and the evolving landscape of permitting. The spotlight of the 2026 program was the Resilient Energy in Mining – Balancing Tradition and Transformation Symposium, which explored the intersection of legacy practices and the urgent need for sustainability and renewable energy integration.

Tara Davis, SME content development and program director, stated, "MINEXCHANGE is where students and professionals, regardless of industry experience level, join forces for remarkable individual and collective advancement. We look forward to welcoming you to Salt Lake City to be part of the conversations shaping the future of mining."

The event offered additional highlights, including 15 unique short courses providing Professional Development Hours, the 2026 SME Foundation Annual Gala Dinner and Auction supporting the future of mining, and field trips to regional mining sites.

For more information and to register for the MINEXCHANGE 2026 SME Annual Conference & Expo, visit smeannualconference.org.