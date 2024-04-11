Mining People: 1911 Gold, Osprey, Traction Uranium, Aris, Great Eagle Gold, Lucapa

Management changes announced this week: 1911 Gold welcomed new VP exploration Della Libera. Aris Mining named Richard Orazietti as CFO and Oliver […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff April 11, 2024 At 1:52 pm
Jane Banks

Management changes announced this week:

1911 Gold welcomed new VP exploration Della Libera.

Aris Mining named Richard Orazietti as CFO and Oliver Dachsel as SVP capital markets.

Michael Swistun is the new president and CEO of Canadian Gold.

Great Eagle Gold secretary Gary Harbottle has added CFO to his duties.

Jane Banks has joined Lincoln Strategic International, a global firm specializing in mining recruitment.   

Osprey Advanced Materials reported the death of co-founder Dale Schultz on April 3, 2024.

Traction Uranium named Paul Gorman interim CEO and a director.

Windshear Gold appointed Patricio Varas president.

Board changes:

Aurelius Minerals gave Grant Hall a seat on the board.

Headwater Gold named Fraser MacCorquodale a non-executive director.

Kore Mining named Barry Brandon a director.

Lucapa Diamond named ex-De Beers head Stuart Brown as chair.

Terry Krepiakevich joined the board of Sama Resources.

Ur-Energy appointed new board members John Paul Pressey and Elmer W. Dyke.

