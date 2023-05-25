Mining People: A.I.S. Resources, Avalon, First Phosphate, Hercules Silver, Newmont, Solstice Gold, Wheaton

Management changes announced this week:

A.I.S. Resources named Andrew Neale as president and CEO.

Ameriwest Lithium appointed new CFO Robert Hill.

CEO Don Bubar of Avalon Advanced Materials retired but will continue to sit on the board. Scott Monteith is now interim CEO.

The new CEO at Awalé Resources is former COO Andrew Chubb.

First Phosphate appointed Garry Siskos as COO and CFO.

Christopher Longton is now VP exploration at Hercules Silver.

Mink Ventures named Joel Ahrens CFO following the retirement of Paul Rokeby.

Newmont Corp. named Karyn Ovelmen VP and CFO.

Pablo McDonald is now CEO and a director of Solstice Gold.

Board changes:

Awalé Resources welcomed Stephen Stewart to the board.

Largo Physical Vanadium named Erik Bethel to the board.

The newest director at Pan Global Resources is Corinne Smit.

Treasury Metals nominated Michele Ashby and James (Jim) Gowan to the board.

Wheaton Precious Metals noted the passing of former director John Brough.

Wolverine Resources named Don Bowins to the board.

Award announced:

ArcelorMittal Mining Canada has won the Mercure award in the Ordre des CPA du Québec – Business Strategy category at the Mercuriades competition organized by the Fédération des Chambres de commerce du Québec.