Mining People: Alpha Exploration, Kuya Silver, New Gold, SolGold, Stroud Resources

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 24, 2022 At 3:06 pm
Safety gear, Adobe Stock

Management appointments announced this week:

Denitsa Doncheva is now CFO of Alpha Exploration.

Gold Royalty appointed Andrew Gubbels as CFO.

Annie Sismanian resigned the CFO position at Kuya Silver.

Liberty Gold appointed Darin Smith SVP corporate development.

New Energy Metals named Rishi Kwatra CEO and a director.

New Gold appointed Patrick Godin as president and CEO to succeed Renaud Adams.

Luticia Miller is the COO at Quebec Silica Resources.

Reunion Gold named Rick Howes its president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Silver Hammer named Warwick Smith interim president and CEO.

SolGold named Scott Caldwell its interim CEO.

The new CFO at Zacapa Resources is Sunil Sharma.

Board moves include:

Ronald G. Stovash is now chair of Corsa Coal to succeed Robert (Bo) Sturdivant, who is retiring.

Jourdan Resources named Brett Lynch, managing director of Sayona Mining, to the Jourdan board.

Howard Atkinson stepped away from the board of Stroud Resources.

