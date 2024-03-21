Mining People: Andean, Calibre, Montage, StrategX, Diamcor, Flying Nickel

Management changes announced this week:

Andean Precious Metals added Marcos Holanda as its new COO.

Industry veteran George J. Schuller, Jr. joined Arch Resources as SVP and COO.

Atlas Lithium welcomed Brian Talbot as COO and a board member.

Calibre Mining appointed Jason Cyr VP operations and Andre Morneau process manager for the Valentine gold mine.

Canter Resources named Ainesh Mohan its CFO and Jan Urata as corporate secretary.

The new EVP of exploration at Montage Gold is Silvia Bottero.

Premier American Uranium named Colin Healey as CEO.

StrategX Elements named Ryan McEachern interim CFO upon the departure of Andrea Yuan.

Board changes:

Diamcor Mining named D. Wayne Howard, retired Tiffany & Co. executive, to its board.

Flying Nickel Mining said Jim Rondeau has stepped down from the board.

Peter Coates will step down from the board of Glencore,to be replaced by John Wallington on June 1.

Chris Jennings retired from the board of North Arrow Minerals.

Quest Critical Metals (formerly Canadian Palladium Resources) has added Brian Kirwin and Percy Clark to its board.

Silverstock Metals said Colin Little resigned his seat on the board.

StrategX Elements named David Haig to the board.