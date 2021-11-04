Mining People: Anglo American, Barrick, E79 Resources, Quaterra

Management appointments announced this week: Anglo American selected Duncan Wanblad to succeed Mark Cutifani as chief executive, effective April 19, 2022. Shane […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 4, 2021 At 2:38 pm
Anglo American strategy boss replaces Cutifani as CEO
Duncan Wanblad will be the first South African to run the company since Tony Trahar stepped down in 2007. (Image courtesy of Anglo American |Flickr.)

Management appointments announced this week:

Anglo American selected Duncan Wanblad to succeed Mark Cutifani as chief executive, effective April 19, 2022.

Shane Mele has been named VP exploration at E79 Resources, effective Nov. 8.

Forty Pillars Mining named Derrick Strickland VP exploration.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas welcomed Stan Park as president. He was formerly VP marketing and dealer development.

International Lithium appointed Muhammad Memon as corporate secretary.

Quaterra Resources  appointed David Harvey VP exploration.

Sharyn Alexander named president of Sun Summit Minerals.

Board moves include:

Bald Eagle named Darren Collins to its board.

Hongyu Cai joined the board of Barrick Gold as an independent director.

Frank Bain joined the boards of Cruz Battery Metals and Spearmint Resources.

Ken Owen is the newest board member at Cypress Development.

FAR Resources nominated Mark Fedikow to the board.

Meridian Mining welcomed Susanne Sesselmann to the board.

Royal Road Minerals asked Ana Gabriela Juarez to take a seat on its board.

Mark Billings was given a seat on the board of ScoZinc Mining.

The newest director at Sienna Resources is Scott Jobin-Bevans.

