MINING PEOPLE: AngloGold, E3 Metals, Elim Mining, Fireweed Zinc, Gowest Gold

Management appointments announced this week include: Matias Herrero has been appointed CFO of Atico Mining, replacing Bill Tsang. Jonathan Nielsen will join […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 8, 2021 At 1:47 pm
George Ogilvie, president and CEO of Elim Mining. Credit: Elim Mining

Management appointments announced this week include:

Matias Herrero has been appointed CFO of Atico Mining, replacing Bill Tsang.

Jonathan Nielsen will join E3 Metals as director of technology, effective July 12.

Elim Mining has appointed George Ogilvie as president, CEO and director. Alan Edwards, who has been serving as interim CEO, will remain a director.

Fireweed Zinc has named Pamela O'Hara as VP Sustainability.

Janet O’Donnell will be resigning as CFO of Gowest Gold effective Aug. 28.

Gold Royalty Corp. has appointed Samuel Mah as VP, Evaluations.

Kootenay Silver has named Hans Smit as a technical advisor.

Lakewood Exploration has appointed Philip Mulholland as chief geologist.

Lithium South Development has appointed Vijay Mehta as a technical consultant and QP.

P2 Gold has named Fred Brown exploration manager for the Gabbs project in Nevada and for the company's projects in Oregon.

Michael Collins has resigned as CEO of Volatus Capital, but will remain a director. Fred Tejada will take his place as CEO.

Board Moves include:

AngloGold Ashanti has named Alberto Calderon as CEO, following the departure of Kelvin Dushinsky last July.

Glencore has appointed non-executive director Kalidas Madavpeddi as chairman, replacing Tony Hayward.

Fletcher Morgan has resigned from the board of QuestEx Gold & Copper.

W. Terry MacLean has been appointed chairman of the board of Spanish Mountain Gold, following the previously announced retirement of Morris Beattie.

