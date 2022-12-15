Mining people: Argonaut Gold, Blackrock Silver, Osisko, Teck

Management appointments:

Angold Resources appointed chair Galen McNamara as Interim CEO.

Argonaut Gold named Richard Young as president, CEO and director.

Azimut Exploration announced Rock Lefrançois, PGeo., as manager special projects.

Cassius Ventures appointed Erik Marchand to director, CEO and secretary, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Critical Elements Lithium appointed Michel Clement as senior project control director.

Ceylon Graphite appointed Sasha Jacob as interim CEO and director.

DLP Resources named Allan Frame as director of business development.

Lara Exploration has appointed Bill Tsang as CFO.

Myriad announced Nelson Lamb as CFO, following the departure of Charles Ackerman.

Oceanic Iron Ore appointed Gerrie van der Westhuizen as CFO effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Pedro Resources announced Fiona Fitzmaurice has resigned as CFO, effective Jan. 5, 2023.

Sayona Mining appointed Guy Belleau as CEO of its Québec subsidiary Sayona Quebec, effective Jan.1, 2023.

Tearlach Resources announced Morgan Lekstrom as CEO and director.

Teck Resources named Greg Brouwer as SVP technology and innovation.

Toubani Resources named Phil Russo as CEO and executive director, effective Jan. 9, 2023.

Board moves include:

Blackrock Silver appointed Edie Thome as independent director.

Kenmare Resources announced Sameer Oundhakar will step down from the board on Dec. 31, 2022.

Gold Fields announced Martin Preece as interim CEO after Chris Griffith steps down at year-end.

Grid Metals appointed Patrick Murphy to the board.

Highland Copper appointed Stephen J. Hicks as chair of the board.

Hot Chili welcomed Stephen Quin to the board as an independent non-executive director.

Moneta Gold named Sheila Colman to its board.

Orica named Mark Garrett as independent non-executive director to the board effective early 2023.

Osisko Development appointed David Danziger as an independent non-executive director.Steadright Critical Minerals named Brent Rochon to the board.