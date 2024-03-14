Mining People: Armac, BCCICE, Founders, Perpetua, Argentum, CopperEx, Euromax, Tectonic

Management changes announced this week:

Armac Resources named Paul Johnston VP exploration, following the resignation of Roy Greig.

The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy appointed Sarah Goodman as president and CEO.

Founders Metals named Natalie Senger VP of resource development.

Perpetua Resources appointed John Cherry to succeed Laurel Sayer as president and CEO.

Board changes:

Argentum Silver announced the resignation of Albert Contardi from the board.

CopperEx Resources named Tom Yip to the board.

Euromax Resources said Nicolas Treand has resigned as executive director.

Great Eagle Gold celebrated the appointment of Patricia Kovacevic to the board of the International Green Gold Council.

Pierre Clement became a director of Kobrea Exploitation.

Prospector Metals offered Ian Parkinson a seat on its board.

Rover Critical Minerals named Gunnar Pedersen to the board.

Silverstock Metals announced the resignation of Colin Little from the board.

Tectonic Metals added John Armstrong to its board.