Mining People:  Atacama, Atex, Cabral Gold, Karus, Palamina, Flying Nickel

Management changes announced this week:

Doug Beahm is the new COO at Anfield Energy.

Atacama Resources International appointed Greg Praver as its new COO.

When founding CEO Raymond Jannas retires at the end of April, he will be replaced by Ben Pullinger at, currently SVP of exploration and business development, at Atex Resources. Additionally, Aman Atwal will become VP of business development and investor relations, and Owen Hatton will be director of exploration.

Brian Arkell is now VP exploration and technical services at Cabral Gold.

Eminent Gold has a new head of communications, Michael Bebek.

General Copper Gold named Michael Curtis its new president and CEO.

Karus Mining appointed Alex Gostevskikh as CEO and director.

KO Gold named Leah Dionne corporate secretary.

Kore Mining appointed Jim Henning as CFO and a director.

Luca Mining named Israel Munoz VP finance.

Palamina welcomed new VP exploration Alvaro Fernandez-Baca.

Quebec Rare Earth Elements named Sylvain Duchesne VP process and engineering.

Sayona Mining appointed Manon Berube EVP and GM of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay hub.

Steppe Gold said EVP Aneel Waraich and COO Greg Wood have resigned.

Titan Mining named Ty Minnick as interim CFO.

Board changes:

Defense Metals named Guy de Selliers de Moranville to the board.

Flying Nickel Mining added Neil Duboff to its board.

Inca One Gold announced the resignation of Adrian Morger from the board.

Kore Mining said Harry Pokrandt resigned his seat.