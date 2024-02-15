Mining People: Avalon Advanced, Fleet Space, Star Diamond, Bell Copper, Honey Badger, Silver Viper

Management changes announced this week:

Atha Energy named Cliff Revering as VP exploration and Karina Tyne as director of corporate affairs.

Avalon Advanced Materials made Scott Monteith its new CEO.

Cordoba Minerals appointed Peter Portka its new VP corporate development.

Fleet Space Technologies asked former VP metals of BHP, Keenan Jennings, to join it as part of the Experts-In-Residence (XIR) program.BHP

Great Eagle Gold named Gary Harbottle as corporate secretary.

Power Metals named Haydn Daxter as CEO.

Nelson Karun has joined the technical team of Star Diamond as a diamond specialist.

Board changes:

Gonzalo Hernandez Jimenez and German Arce Zapata have joined the board of Aris Mining.

Bell Copper elected William D. Hart to the board, following the resignation of Eugune K. Schmidt.

Forum Energy Metals named Brian Christie to the board.

G.E.T.T. Gold named Andre Gauthier to its board.

Great Eagle Gold welcomed Robert Seguin to its board.

Highlander Silver added Federico Velasquez to the board.

Dorian Nicol became a director of Honey Badger Silver.

Sayona Mining named experienced mining executive Lucas Dow as an independent non-executive director.

Silver Viper Minerals appointed Taj Singh as chair of the board, succeeding Gary Cope.

Vista Gold added Michel (Mike) Sylvestre to its board.