Mining People: Avanti Gold, Homerun Resources, Omai Gold, Star Diamond, Pacific Empire, Sorrento

Management changes announced this week:

Aero Energy named Martin Bajic its CFO.

Avanti Gold appointed Ian MacLean its new CEO.

CO2 Lock named Scott Larson CEO.

Founders Metals welcomed Katie MacKenzie as VP corporate development.

The new CFO at Homerun Resources is Nancy Zhao.

IberAmerican Lithium engaged Hannah Badenach as senior commodities strategist.

Nickel 28 Capital terminated Anthony Milewski (CEO), Justin Cochrane (president), and Conor Kearns (CFO) on May 3 amid allegations of serious misconduct.

Omai Gold Mines named Marcel Cameron country manager for Guyana.

Scorpio Gold named Chris Richards is new CFO.

Ron Waddington is now Indigenous and community engagement officer at Star Diamond.

Board changes:

Aero Energy made Grace Marosits a director.

Atex Resources added CEO and president Ben Pullinger to the board.

Avanti Gold named former AngloGold Ashanti president Samuel Jonah a director and chair of the board.

DLP Resources director Donald Njegovan has stepped down.

Andrew Lee is the newest board member at Pacific Empire Minerals.

Radio Fuels Energy named Bill de Jong to a seat on the board.

Sorrento Resources named Alex Bugden to the board.