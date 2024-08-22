Mining People: Awale Resources, Karnalyte Resources, IberAmerican Lithium

Management changes announced this week:

Argyle Resources welcomed Michael Yeung as its new CFO.

Awale Resources appointed Andrew Smith as VP exploration, Ardem Keshishian as VP corporate development and investor relations, Kirmat Noormohamed as exploration manager, and John Scott as principal geologist.

Besra Gold welcomed Renee Minchin as its new CFO.

Freemont Gold named Joel Sutherland as its new CEO and a director.

Global Uranium appointed Ungad Chadda as its new CEO as John Kim has stepped down.

International Battery Metals welcomed Iris Jancik as its new CEO.

Ivanhoe Electric named Mike Patterson as its new VP of investor relations and business development.

Karnalyte Resources welcomed Danielle Favreau as its new CEO and Christie Gradin as its new CFO.

Kestrel Gold’s CEO and director Rob Solinger has stepped down from his roles.

Perseus Mining welcomed Amanda Weir as its new COO.

Red Metal Resources CEO, president and director Gregg Jensen has stepped down from his roles.

Sendero Resources appointed Alex Gostevskikh as its interim CEO as Hernan Vera has stepped down. Raymond D. Harari also stepped down as president.

Board changes:

Barksdale Resources welcomed Quinton Hennnigh to its board.

Crestview Exploration’s Andreas Becker has stepped down.

Goldhaven Resources welcomed Michael Stier and Chris Cooper to its board as David Smith and W. Scott Dunbar step down.

IberAmerican Lithium appointed Frederico Restrepo-Solano and Laureano von Siegmund to its board.

Kingsmen Resources welcomed Mark J. Pryor to its board.

ONGold Resources’ Thomas Morris has stepped down.

Solis Minerals welcomed Michael Parker to its board as Matt Boyes steps down.