Mining People: Avalon, Battery X Metals, NorZinc, Premium Nickel Resources, Nortwest Copper, Tudor Gold

Management changes announced this week: Don Bubar, long-time president and CEO of Avalon Advanced Materials, died at home on July 30. He […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 10, 2023 At 12:11 pm
Management and board changes reported across the industry this week.

Management changes announced this week:

Don Bubar, long-time president and CEO of Avalon Advanced Materials, died at home on July 30. He was 68.

Battery X Metals announced Alain Moreau as exploration manager of lithium properties, and

Brodie Gunning as senior manager of battery recycling.

NorZinc Ltd. (the "Company" or "NorZinc") Jim Dainard was named NorZinc CFO.

Premium Nickel Resources announced senior management appointments including:

Peter Rawlins as Senior VP and CFO; Sean Whiteford as president (Premium Nickel Resources International Ltd.); and Keith Morrison as Chair of the Board in addition to his current role as CEO.

Board changes:

Genga Nadaraju was appointed to the Avanti Helium board of directors to serve as a non-independent board member.

Cabral Gold announced the appointments of Jon GilliganIan Gendall and Larry Lepard to its board of directors.

Desert Mountain Energy announced the appointment of Michael O'Shea to its board of directors.

NorthWest Copper announced that Terrence (Terry) Lyons was appointed as board chair.

NorZinc announced the appointment of Robin Bienenstock as board chair.

Nucor Corporation board of directors elected Nicholas C. Gangestad as a director effective Sept. 1.

Mark Christensen was appointed to the Premium Nickel Resources board of director.

Larry P. Radford was named to the Revival Gold board of directors.

Tudor Gold announced the appointment of Daniel Le Dressay as a director of the company.

