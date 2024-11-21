Mining People: Bestech, Osisko Metals, Defense Metals, Soma Gold, TriStar Gold 

Management changes announced this week:   Bestech named Marz Kord its new president.   Defense Metals appointed Mark Tory as its new chief […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 21, 2024 At 11:54 am
Marz Kord has been named the new president at Bestech, a Sudbury engineering firm.

Management changes announced this week:  

Bestech named Marz Kord its new president.  

Defense Metals appointed Mark Tory as its new chief executive officer.  

Forge Resources added Guillermo Leon and Mario Alonso Alzate Ferrer as mining engineers onto its team.

Osisko Metals appointed Don Njegovan as president. Blair Zaritsky appointed chief financial officer. Anthony Glavac steps down as CFO. Amanda Johnston named vice president of finance. Alexandria Marcotte named vice president of exploration. Lili Mance is appointed vice president, corporate secretary. 

Sonoran Desert Copper appointed Nancy Zhao as its new chief financial officer.  

TriStar Gold announced Marcus Brewster will step down as chief operating officer. Mark Jones III appointed chairman emeritus.  

ZEB Nickel named Kyle Appleby as its new chief financial officer. Appleby replaces outgoing CFO Dave Cross.  

Board changes:  

Osisko Metals added John Burzynski to its board of directors as executive chairman.  

Soma Gold named Terry Krepiakevich to its board of directors.

Taseko Mines appointed Crystal Smith to its board of directors.  

TriStar Gold added Marcus Brewster to its board of directors. 

