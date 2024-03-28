Mining People: BHP, LiTHOS, Montage, Adventus, Orex Minerals, New Gold, Copper Fox

Management changes announced this week:

The new CFO at Goldmoney is Sean Ty.

LiTHOS Group promoted Joe Fuqua to COO and corporate secretary. Michael Westlake became president, and Gabe Segal is VP strategy and finance.

Montage Gold named Constant Tia its new CFO.

Board changes:

Adventus Mining named Maryse Belanger non-executive board member and chair.

Aranjin Resources added David Wheeler to its board upon the resignation of Peter Trow.

Don Lindsay, former CEO of Teck Resources, has joined the board of BHP.

Canadian Metals added Quentin Yarie to its board.

Collective Mining announced the retirement of Ken Thomas from the board.

Copper Fox appointed Manuel Gomez to the board.

A seat of the board of New Gold has been given to Richard O’Brien.

Orex Minerals named Adam Cegielski as chair.

Sherritt International said Louise Blais and Steven H. Goldman joined the board.