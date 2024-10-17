Mining People: Big Red, Gold79, Gladiator, Nevada King, Eastport Ventures

Management changes this week:

Big Red Mining named Jim Atkinson as CEO and president.

Gladiator Metals asked Olav Langelaar to be its VP corporate development.

Gold Candle named Dean Crick its new VP exploration.

Gold79 Mines named Quentin Mai as president.

Heliostar Metals appointed Hernan Dorado as VP sustainability and special projects.

Nevada King Gold appointed John Sclodnick as president.

Northern Graphite announced the departure of CFO Guillaume Jacq.

Gregg Orr is the new CFO of Santacruz Silver Mining.

Westgold Resources named Aaron Rankine its new COO and acting COO Jacob Mesiha was promoted to GM project and operational readiness.

Board changes:

Eastport Ventures welcomed David Minchin as chair of the board.

Equinox Gold said Fraz Siddiqui resigned from the board.

G Mining Ventures named Naguib Sawiris as a director.

Gold79 Mines named Brodie Sutherland to the board.

Mandalay Resources named John Jentz an independent director.

Omai Gold appointed Drew Anwyll to the board.

Laurie Lefcourt is now on the board of Sayona Mining.