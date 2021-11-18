Mining People: Bonterra, Ivanhoe Mines, Moneta Gold, Sherritt, Talon Metals

Management appointments announced this week:

Bonterra Resources has named Marc-Andre Pelletier its new president and CEO, effective Jan. 17.

David van Heerden has been promoted to CFO at Ivanhoe Mines.

KWG Resources appointed Megan McElwain as president and COO.

Henry Chow has been named CFO of Millennium Silver, replacing Lonny Wong.

Heike Truol is the new chief commercial officer at MineHub Technologies.

Moneta Gold named Ardem Keshishian VP corporate development and Vince Deschamps director of sustainability.

The new CFO at Newcrest Mining is Sherry Huhe, replacing Gerard Bond.

Outcrop Silver & Gold appointed Melissa Martensen as corporate secretary.

Board moves include:

Nevada Canyon asked Robert (Bob) F. List and Alan Day to join the board.

Sherritt International asked Peter Hancock to join the board.

Kevin Wilson is joining the board of Solis Minerals.

Mike Young and Zoya Shashkova are joining the board of Standard Uranium.

Sun Summit Minerals appointed Pumi Parikh to its board of directors.

Arne Frandsen, managing director and co-founder of the Pallinghurst Group,and Frank Wheatley, CEO of Wheatley Advisors, are taking up seats on the board of Talon Metals.

Val-d’Or Mining offered Louis Doyle a seat on its board.