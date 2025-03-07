Mining People: Centerra Gold, Luca Mining, NorthWest Copper, Vior, Bathurst Metals, Dios Exploration, Ivanhoe Mines, Lucara Diamond

Management changes announced this week:

A.I.S. Resources named Marc Enright-Morin as president and CEO.

Centerra Gold tapped David Hendriks as executive vice president and COO. Paul Chawrun, executive vice president and COO, will be leaving the company.

Chilean Cobalt tapped Dr. Lawrence W. Snee as executive vice president of exploration.

CleanTech Vanadium Mining announced Rob Van Drunen has stepped down as company COO.

EnGold Mines reported David Brett is no longer CEO of the company. John Brown, board chairman and long time EnGold Director, will assume the duties of the CEO on an interim basis. Brett will remain on the board of directors.

International Battery Metals appointed Michael Rutledge as interim CFO.

Luca Mining welcomed Adam Melnyk as vice president of corporate development.

NorthWest Copper appointed Geoffrey Chinn as vice president of business development and exploration.

Santacruz Silver named Eduardo Torrecillas as COO.

SolGold named Dan Vujcic as CEO and Paul Smith as non-executive chairman of the company. Scott Caldwell will transition to non-executive director.

Vior announced the resignation of Marian Moroney as director of the corporation.

Board Changes:

A.I.S. Resources named Marc Enright-Morin to its board of directors.

Bathurst Metals announced John Fahmy resigned as a director of the company.

Bear Creek Mining announced the retirements of Andrew Swarthout and Sandra Daycock from the board and appointed Peter C. Mitchell and Ian Grundy to the board.

Dios Exploration tapped Jean-David Moore as a member of its board of directors.

Irving Resources reported the retirement of Haruo Harada as a director of Irving.

Ivanhoe Mines announced Jinghe Chen stepped down from its board of directors and has been replaced with the appointment of Dr. Chun (James) Wang.

Kingfisher Metals named Paul Gruner to its board of directors.

Lucara Diamond appointed Melissa Harmon to its board of directors.

New Found Gold added Chad Williams to its board of directors. Williams will replace Collin Kettell, founder of New Found, who is stepping off the board.

Palisades Goldcorp named Chad Williams to its board of directors.

Panther Minerals reported Sebastian Lowes resigned from the board of directors.

Plata Latina Minerals appointed Lance Newman and Rod Pace to its board of directors.

Rockland Resources welcomed Chris Dorn to its advisory board.

Zeus North America Mining welcomed Simon Clarke to the company's board of directors.