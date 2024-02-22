Mining People: DRF Gold, Goldshore, Newmont, O3 Mining

Management changes announced this week:

Bear Creek Mining named Zoya Shashkova its new CFO.

DFR Gold asked Brian Kiernan to assume the role of CEO and president in addition to his role as chair.

EnCore Energy appointed Shona Wilson as CFO.

First Phosphate said VP business development Jerome Cliché has stepped down but will continue as an advisor to the company.

Goldshore Resources said its president, CEO and director Brett A. Richards is transitioning to interim CEO and director.

Newmont’s new COO, Natascha Viljoen, is transitioning into her new job as former COO Rob Atkinson will hand over his duties by the end of May.

Rathdowney Resources said CEO and chair David Copeland has resigned.

Tombill Mines named Athanasios Pythagoras its new corporate secretary.

Fernando Ragone is the new CFO of Wesdome Gold.

Board changes:

Altamira Gold appointed Pieter Le Roux to the board.

Deepak Varshney and James E. Rainbird joined the board of Doubleview Gold.

EDM Resources named Eugene Chen to the board.

Murray P. Suey is now a board member of Iamgold.

IberAmerican Lithium has accepted the resignation of director Robert Metcalfe.

Melissa Desrochers has resigned from the board of O3 Mining.

Plata Latina Minerals asked Joseph Longpre to join the board following the resignation of Margaret Brodie.

Russel Girling is the new board chair at Suncor Energy as Michael Wilson and Dennis Houston retired.