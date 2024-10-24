Mining People: Fokus, GR Silver, Metso, Nations Royalty, Canada NIckel

Management changes this week:

Fokus Mining named Philippe MacKay as CEO, effective Nov. 4.

Gr silver – The new CFO at GR Silver is Robert Payment following the retirement of Blaine Bailey.

Metso Corporation named Sami Takaluoma its new president and CEO.

Nations Royalty named Josh Kierce as CFO.

Board changes:

Julian Ovens joined the board of Canada Nickel Company.

Core Nickel named Paul Reid and Marc Pais as directors, and Shane Shircliff and Karen Lloyd have resigned.

Magnum Goldcorp added Dave Smith to its board.

Nuclear Fuels asked Brahm Silfogel to join the board.

Palisades Goldcorp accepted the resignation of William (Bill) Hayden from the board.

Pure Energy announced the resignation of Mary Little from the board.

Tintina Mines added Cesar Garrido to the board as Ricardo Landeta stepped down.

Volt Carbon Technologies said Rob Martin resigned his seat on the board.

Westmount Minerals announced the departer of director Kenneth Cawkell.